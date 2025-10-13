Experts reveal 'go-to' method that completely rids bed bugs

ThermoPest wants to highlight the proven success of controlled, high-temperature heat systems | Shutterstock

Experts have revealed a ‘go-to’ solution for tackling the emergence of bed bugs in the UK - it completely gets rid of them

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ThermoPest, the UK’s leading bed bug heat treatment specialist, says professional heat eradication is rapidly becoming the preferred solution nationwide.

As the UK faces a resurgence of bed bug infestations, a growing number of homes, hotels, and businesses are turning away from chemical sprays and embracing professional heat treatment - a method that eliminates bed bugs in just one visit.

ThermoPest, a nationwide specialist dedicated solely to bed bug eradication, has observed a sharp rise in demand for heat-based treatments in recent months.

The company attributes the shift to increasing awareness about the limitations of chemical pesticides and the proven success of controlled, high-temperature heat systems.

A ThermoPest spokesperson said: “Heat treatment is transforming how Britain deals with bed bugs.

“At around 60 degrees Celsius, every life stage - including hidden eggs - is destroyed without the need for harsh chemicals. It’s safe, fast, and offers complete peace of mind.”

Unlike traditional pest control methods, ThermoPest’s whole-room heat systems use industrial-grade heaters and digital temperature sensors to deliver consistent, lethal heat across every corner of an infested room.

By maintaining the target temperature for several hours, the process ensures deep penetration into furniture, skirting boards, and fabrics, areas that sprays often fail to reach.

Each treatment is backed by a 60-day guarantee, underscoring ThermoPest’s confidence in full eradication when preparation guidelines are followed.

The company’s nationwide team of technicians operates across cities, towns, and rural areas - serving residential properties, hotels, landlords, and commercial sites alike.

“Many people don’t realise that bed bugs have developed resistance to common chemical pesticides,” the spokesperson added.

“Heat treatment is the only method that works 100% of the time when applied correctly.

It’s eco-friendly, non-toxic, and instantly effective with no repeat visits, no chemical residues, and no disruption to daily life.”

ThermoPest’s data indicates that requests for bed bug heat treatment have more than doubled since the start of the year, with particularly strong growth in regions with high travel activity and dense housing.

As awareness spreads, the company predicts that heat will soon replace chemicals entirely as the UK’s preferred solution for tackling bed bug infestations.

ThermoPest is the UK’s specialist in bed bug heat treatment and eradication, providing safe, chemical-free pest control for homes, hotels, and businesses nationwide.

The company uses advanced Kroll heater systems, BPCA-accredited technicians, and a 60-day guarantee to deliver complete and lasting results.

For more information, visit https: //pest.co.uk