Luxury homebuilder highlights stunning location of Rutland development

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes is showcasing the stunning location and variety of homes available at its brand-new Whissendine development, with the help of its experienced Sales Advisor.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulberry Homes at Whissendine is a stunning collection of 51 two, three, four and five-bedroom open market homes, including five homes available on the Government-backed First Homes scheme, situated in the beautiful Rutland countryside.

Victoria, Sales Advisor, has worked at Mulberry Homes at Whissendine since it first opened last November, and has shared her top reasons why property seekers should visit the development when searching for their perfect new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria said: “My favourite thing about the development has to be the location. You feel like you’re in the depths of the English countryside, but still have all the amenities you need within close distance. Those looking to escape city life and enjoy a quieter lifestyle can enjoy walking routes through the miles of fields surrounding us.

The show home at Mulberry Homes' Whissendine development

“Whissendine has its own local shop and sports club which houses a football pitch, cricket field, tennis court, bowls green and clubhouse. There is The White Lion Inn, a pub that does amazing food, and we have Whissendine CE Primary School, which is great for young families.”

The village of Whissendine is rich in history and home to a fully restored 19th Century windmill. Alongside being home to a range of amenities, just under 10 miles away is Rutland Water, one of the largest manmade lakes in Europe, where visitors can enjoy long walks, bike rides and water sports.

Catmose College and Harington School are also within easy reach, and a selection of independent schools are on offer throughout the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria added: “Our development caters to all sorts of buyers and families, whether you’re a first-time buyer or downsizer. We have a wide variety of homes, ranging from starter three-bedroom homes up to larger five-bedroom homes, and everything in between.

“With the primary school around the corner and a children’s play park to be assembled on the development, parents with young children are sure to find a home that suits all their needs.

“At Mulberry Homes, we handpick our locations and take a personal approach to the homes we build. Everything is done with our customers in mind and our focus has always been to create beautiful homes in places that people will love. Visiting our Whissendine development is an absolute must to truly experience the beauty of our homes and get a feel for our part of the English countryside.”

Whissendine also provides excellent transport links and is nearby the picturesque towns of Oakham, Uppingham and Stamford. Oakham train station is less than five miles away from the development, providing routes to Peterborough, Leicester, Cambridge and Stansted Airport.