If you have a sweet-tooth this is the brunch for you 🍹

I tried The Alchemist’s ICONS boundless brunch and absolutely loved it

The brunch is priced at £30 per person and includes three cocktails and one brunch dish

The brunch can be made boundless for an extra £10 which includes unlimited cocktails for 90 minutes

I was invited to try The Alchemist’s brunch at its Newcastle’s location and I was incredibly impressed with the offerings, yet I was left with one criticism.

The Alchemist has launched a disco-inspired brunch named ICONS, which offers three cocktails and one brunch dish for only £30 per person. For an extra £10, guests can make their brunch ‘boundless’, which entitles them to unlimited cocktails for 90 minutes.

I was super impressed by the brunch. Not only were the cocktails amazing, beautifully presented and uniquely crafted but they had plenty to choose from to suit different tastes.

When I first viewed the food menu, nothing stood out to me so I opted for the Chicken & Waffles (with a side of halloumi) as a risk, but it certainly was worth it as it was absolutely delicious.

The Chicken & Waffles had a sweet twist, as they were glazed in maple syrup and accompanied with pineapple and sugary toasted waffles.

I’m not one to usually pair sweet and savoury together, but it made for the perfect combination. Another aspect I was impressed with was the portion sizes as they were very generous, meaning I felt totally full and satisfied with my choice.

For the cocktails, I chose to try the Peaches & Cream, the Dead Red Zombie as well as a simple Prosecco as my final drink. These were options from the brunch menu, and I enjoyed each one.

My absolute favourite though was the Dead Red Zombie, which came with a shot of Absinthe that you could put into your drink via a plastic syringe. I enjoyed this particular cocktail due to its strong yet sweet flavour, but also its exciting and fun presentation of the plastic syringe, dry ice and sparkling liquid.

Despite not being on the brunch menu, we were also offered to try The Alchemist’s Screwball cocktails which is celebrating its 10ath anniversary. The Screwball cocktails were almost like desserts, with lashings of cream to mimic the iconic ice cream. Although they aren’t available on the brunch menu, the Screwball cocktails can be purchased from thre regular menu at The Alchemist.

I thoroughly enjoyed the brunch at The Alchemist but was left with one criticism, it was all a bit too sweet. I would have enjoyed a few cocktails to have more of a bitter taste, which is why I chose to opt for a Prosecco as my final beverage of the experience.

I think that if you have a sweet-tooth this is the brunch for you, but if not you may be a bit stuck for choice. Regardless, I would still highly recommend The Alchemist’s brunch due to quality, portion size, vibes and impeccable customer service from the servers.

For more information on The Alchemist’s ICONS brunch, please visit their website.