Harborough's first ever vegan market will soon be coming to the town centre

The first ever vegan market to be held in Market Harborough is coming to the town.

The mart is to be staged on The Square in the heart of the town from 10.30am-4pm on Sunday October 31.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

They have all been created by a “handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses”.

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co's founder, said: "We are so excited to be in Market Harborough for the first time.

“We work hard to find the country's leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can't wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve."

The Vegan Market Co ran its first event in 2016 and has grown to cover over 40 locations across the UK.

The outfit showcases the country's best ethical and sustainable producers and aim to make veganism accessible and inclusive.