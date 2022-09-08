Looking Back: Queen Elizabeth II's links to the Harborough district

H M The Queen with Princess Anne and Lt Col Harold Phillips coming to All Saints Church, Lubenham, on 25th March 1956. From The Harborough Advertiser & Midland Mail 29th March 1956

The Queen had ties to the Harborough area long before her father’s death in 1952 saw her accede to the throne.

Princess Elizabeth, as she was then, celebrated her third birthday at Naseby Hall in April 1929. Village schoolchildren were delighted when her parents took her birthday cake to their school.

On several occasions from the 1920s to the 1970s, the royal family were informal visitors to Thorpe Lubenham Hall, as guests of the Wernher and, later, the Phillips families.

Crowds would gather to watch as they walked to and from services at All Saints Church in Lubenham.

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh visited in June 1949, three years before she became Queen.

There was another visit in March 1956, with a young Princess Anne and Prince Charles in tow. In a letter thanking the village for its celebration plans this year, the Queen’s lady-in-waiting Susan Hussey said: “Both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have happy memories of their many visits to Lubenham.

“Her Majesty was touched to know about the service that is to be held on 3rd June, and would be glad if you would convey her best wishes to all at this special church service, and at the lunch following it on The Green.”

On May 12, 1967, Market Harborough enjoyed its own royal visit, albeit for only a matter of minutes. The Queen, accompanied by Prince Phillip, had completed official engagements in Rutland and came to Harborough by car to board the royal train for a journey to Rugby.