String of community events set to mark 80th D-Day anniversary in Harborough
It comes ahead of a string of community events set to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6.
In 1944, The D-Day operation brought together land, sea and air forces allied forces in what became the largest seaborne invasion the world has ever witnessed. It was the start of the campaign that eventually led to victory and freedom in Europe less than 12 months later.
As well as the flags, the Symington Building will be lit up, and The Square’s event lights red, white and blue as a mark of respect.
Harborough District Council will lead the tributes, on the day (Thursday June 6), by hosting a flag-raising ceremony at The Symington Building, at 9am. The event, which includes a short declaration and prayer led by the Revd Phil Bryson, will be attended by local veterans and council representatives.
From 7pm, there will be a commemorative church service at St Dionysius Church. The service will be attended by council representatives and veterans from the Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association, members of the local sea, army, air and police cadet organisations and the town’s Scouts and Guides groups. Members of the public are invited to attend.
Later on, Lutterworth Town Council is hosting a beacon lighting ceremony at Coventry Road Recreation Ground at 9.15pm. Food and drink will be available to purchase between 8pm and 10pm, and there will be music from Lutterworth Town Band.
Lubenham Parish Council is also lighting a beacon at Lubenham Village Green at 9.15pm. This will be preceded by a chance to view a D-Day photographic display in the village hall and listen to a commemorative reading.
A 1940s Weekend is happening at Harborough Indoor Market on Saturday and Sunday 8 and 9 June. The event will showcase music, stalls, fancy dress and memorabilia.
District council leader Phil Knowles said: “This is a significant anniversary across the country and the world. It is only right we come together to remember and honour the bravery and sacrifice of those involved to ensure D-Day is never forgotten.”