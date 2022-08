Gail and Mackenzie Devereux-Batchelor enjoying the event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Second World War came back to life when Harborough at War returned to the town.

Thousands of visitors enjoyed the sunshine at former WW2 airfield Market Harborough Showground for the 1940s re-enactment and living history event. It comes following torrential rains during last year’s event.

Organisers said it was the ‘biggest and best’ yet’ - with military vehicles, battle simulations, displays, stalls and a 1940s themed dance by Rutland Big Band.