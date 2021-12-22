Special £500 payment is being offered to care workers in Harborough as they work flat out in another tough winter

A special £500 payment is being offered to care workers in Harborough and across Leicestershire as they work flat out in another tough winter.

The ‘bonus’ is being allocated by the NHS and Department of Health and Social Care to recognise the loyalty of adult social care workforces as they support hospital discharges over the next few months.

The payment is being provided in March to about 20,000 frontline workers and staff who remain in service from mid-December this year until the end of February.

It will be worth up to £500 each for staff who work 20 hours or more a week and around £250 for workers who do under 20 hours.

Cllr Christine Radford, the county council’s cabinet member for adult social care, said: “It’s been a really difficult time for everyone – the work done in the health and care sector has been nothing short of incredible.

“We know that it will be a challenging winter ahead as we continue to support NHS efforts and we hope this payment will make sure workers know they are valued.”

Rachna Vyas, Executive Director of Integration and Transformation at the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “Our family of health and care services simply do not work without each other – we work together to support thousands of people daily to live independently and to stay safe and well.

“This latest incentive is simply a way to recognise the extraordinary efforts of our extraordinary colleagues.”

Cllr Sarah Russell, deputy city mayor and lead on social care for Leicester City Council, said: “This additional support goes a small way to recognising the vital work carried out by care workers - and hopefully will support the retention of experienced staff to work with all those who depend on care services.”

Steve Payne, who manages care homes in the city and county, said: “The care sector has gone and continues to go through a torrid time and our staff have been relentless in their efforts and commitment to ensure those they support are safe.

“I have nothing but admiration for them and the news of this funding shows in part some recognition for our care and support staff and I’m sure it will be gratefully received.”