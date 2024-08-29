Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents are being urged to ensure their children catch up on missed vaccinations before the new school term.

Since Autumn 2023, there have been a number of major measles outbreaks in the West Midlands, North West and London.

Uptake rates for the measles MMR vaccine are still too low in some areas in England.

Measles can be serious in some children, leading to hospitalisations, life-long complications or in rare cases even death.

Health officials are warning of a potential surge in measles cases ahead of children going back to school.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England are urging parents and carers to ensure their children catch up on any missed vaccinations for serious diseases including measles, whooping cough, meningitis, diphtheria and polio, before they head back to the classroom. Uptake of the measles MMR vaccine is still too low in many areas of England, with a number of major measles outbreaks in the West Midlands, North West and London since Autumn 2023, resulting in the highest number of cases in England since 2012.

Parents are being urged to vaccinate their children against measles ahead of the new school term. (Photo: SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking about the importance of vaccination, Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist, said: “As a mum and doctor it is especially tragic to see kids suffering when these diseases are so easily preventable.

“Two MMR jabs offer the best and safest protection against measles, but if unvaccinated children are at risk of serious illness or life-long complications. No parent wants this for their child.”

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to serious complications in some people and in rare cases even death.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles often first materialises as cold-like symptoms including a high temperature, a blocked or runny nose, sneezing and a cough. Small white spots may also appear inside the cheeks and back of lips, according to the NHS.

A few days after developing the cold-like symptoms a brown or red rash usually appears, starting on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

Can adults get measles?

Adults can be infected with measles if they have not been vaccinated or have never had measles before. Serious complications are more likely in adults over 20-years-old, whilst pregnancy may also increase the risk of complications and can be passed on to the baby during delivery if the mother has an active infection.

How do you get the MMR vaccine?

The MMR vaccine is offered to all babies and young children as part of the NHS vaccination schedule. It is delivered in two doses, the first when the child is one-years-old and the second when the child is three years and four months old.

The NHS state that babies between six and 12 months can have an extra does of the MMR vaccine before this if:

they're travelling abroad to an area with a lot of measles

they've been close to someone with measles

there's an outbreak of measles

The MMR vaccine is also available to older children and adults who may have missed their vaccination at GP surgeries and in some pharmacies.

How can I check my child’s MMR status?

If you are unsure as to whether or not your child is up to date with their vaccinations you can find this out by contacting your GP practice.

Dr Saliba explains: “Parents should check their child’s vaccinations Red Book to ensure they are up to date with MMR and all their vaccines. If unsure, contact your GP practice, who can check and provide the vaccinations your child needs. Don’t put it off, please act today.”

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of measles and how to access the MMR vaccine at NHS.UK.