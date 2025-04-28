Local optometrist gets first-hand experience of cataract surgery

Oliver Judge from Judge Opticians in Leicester

For local optometrist Oliver Judge, owner of Judge Opticians on Leicester High Street, referring patients for cataract surgery is a regular part of his working life. So when the time came for his own cataract surgery, he was able to follow a well-trodden path.

Having worn glasses and contact lenses since the age of five with a strong prescription of -7, Oliver, now 61, was used to the routine of regular eye tests. “It was part of the reason I became an optometrist, I wanted to help other people correct their own vision problems like I have been helped for all these years,” he explained.

However, an accident a few years ago which resulted in a trip to A&E and multiple stitches for a head wound, led to Oliver developing cataracts in both eyes. “The deterioration in vision was starting to affect my work and I was seeing glare around lights. It needed to be fixed.”

Now, since his procedure where both eyes were treated, he only needs glasses for driving and watching sport – which is revolutionary for him.

Being an optometrist meant Oliver could self-refer to Optegra Eye Clinic Leicester just a few miles away from his own practice. “I knew that I could be seen at Optegra within a few weeks which was a huge bonus, as I was able to schedule in my surgery at a time when I was less busy at work. Having that convenience and flexibility was really important to me,” he said.

“You may think that because I work in the industry and therefore understand what is involved in cataract surgery it would make me feel relaxed about my own treatment but I still felt nervous, I think that’s a usual human reaction to be honest. Plus it’s the first surgery I’ve ever had in my life! I found it reassuring though that I saw the same person on all my visits, it’s one of the reasons I like Optegra.”

That person was Optegra consultant ophthalmic surgeon Dr Magdalena Edington. She said: “It was lovely to be able to help Oliver. It is a huge sign of trust when someone who knows a lot about eyes, as well as different providers, chooses us for their surgery. Optometrists play such a vital role in frontline eye healthcare and we are very grateful to Oliver for all the support he has shown the clinic since we opened last year.

“It was a pleasure to provide him with the same first-class service that we have offered to all of his referred patients. Traumatic cataracts can be challenging to remove, but at Optegra we have a highly trained team and regularly deal with complex cases. All went well with Oliver’s surgery, and having had a positive experience himself, he can now reassure patients about the procedure and the difference it can make to quality of life.”

Oliver is now delighted with his clear vision. “I like to keep active by going to the gym, running and swimming but honestly, my glasses were a bit of a pain. Now I don’t have to worry about prescription goggles or running with glasses on – it’s an absolute game-changer.

“Additionally, I am now able to offer my patients a unique perspective – first-hand experience of the procedure I am recommending to them. I can answer their questions and provide reassurance based on my own personal knowledge.

“The staff at Optegra were outstanding, I can’t fault them. I was never treated as just one of many patients, I was made to feel important and cared-for. Overall it was a rewarding and enjoyable experience.”

