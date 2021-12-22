Harborough home carer praised for going the extra mile in her trusty Land Rover to help people all over the area

Nicola Chapman has pulled out all the stops over the last year as thousands of home carers all over the country have been stretched to the limit by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Market Harborough home carer is being saluted this Christmas for going the extra mile in her trusty Land Rover to help people all over the area.

Nicola Chapman has pulled out all the stops over the last year as thousands of home carers all over the country have been stretched to the limit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Working for Blue Ribbon Community Care in Market Harborough, indomitable Nicola has plunged into heavy snow falls and braved torrential rainstorms to help deliver her colleagues to their isolated service users.

Her dedication comes as no surprise to her care coordinator, Katie Barwell, who has watched Nicola develop and progress as a carer since she joined Blue Ribbon last December.

“I have worked alongside Nicola for over a year now.

“In the last year I have noticed that Nicola has gone above and beyond for her service users.

“She has built strong relationships with her service users and takes pride in her job,” said Katie.

“Nicola puts the needs of her service users first and this is reflected in the praise she’s received from her service users.”

Nicola has gone from strength to strength over the last extremely tough 12 months as her “can do” spirit and supreme resilience have been tested to destruction.

Her registered manager Sharon Bindley said: “Nicola has shone out within my team and has fast progressed into the committed carer that she is today.

“When Nicola first came to Blue Ribbon she felt that she didn't have very much confidence.

“But through determination and commitment to her job role as a community carer Nicola has now found her way in the job that she loves doing.”

Big-hearted Nicola also goes the extra mile in her spare time as she volunteers for Help for Heroes, helping wounded veterans and their families to rebuild and take control of their lives.

Mathew Sharp, the managing director of CarePlanner, a home care management software company, said: “I am humbled by some of the stories that we have been able to share this Christmas.

“They show a real depth of human spirit in a sector that is chronically underfunded and under-recognised.