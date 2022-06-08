Fight to save cottage hospital in Lutterworth receives a major shot in the arm

More than 300 people signed a petition backing Feilding Palmer Hospital in Lutterworth in just hours after an action day was launched by Cllr Martin Sarfas.

The growing fight to rescue a Harborough district cottage hospital and protect its services has received a major shot in the arm.

More than 300 people signed a petition backing Feilding Palmer Hospital in Lutterworth in just hours after an action day was launched by Cllr Martin Sarfas.

And that means that over 2,000 local people have now added their names as the battle to save the 123-year-old community hospital on Gilmorton Road for generations to come gathers momentum.

Feilding Palmer hospital

“The community is clearly backing the call for community hospital provision and the services it can bring to Lutterworth.

“I was delighted to have so much help and that so many dropped by to add their voices to the campaign,” said Cllr Sarfas, Harborough district councillor for Lutterworth East.

He thanked hospital campaign leader Mary Guppy and her group as well as fellow Liberal Democrats Cllr Phil Knowles and Cllr Peter James.

“Now we will push on until we are satisfied that the campaign is won and Lutterworth has the medical facilities it so richly deserves,” said Cllr Sarfas.

He spoke after over 1,100 people took part in an in-depth public study spotlighting Feilding Palmer Hospital earlier this year.

Today veteran campaigner Mary Guppy, 78, who has spearheaded efforts to save the Victorian hospital and its beds, told the Harborough Mail: “The survey gave us an amazing result, it was hugely successful.

“Well over 1,100 people took the time and trouble to complete it.

“And they all got behind us 100 per cent.

“The public’s response has been incredible – and far exceeded our wildest expectations,” said Mary, of South Kilworth.

“They all want the Feilding Palmer Hospital to stay with us for many years to come.

“People also want it to be an even bigger and better hospital with its own dedicated beds as Lutterworth and the surrounding area continues to grow day in day out.