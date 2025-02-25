An estimated 5.8 million people live with diabetes 🏥

Cases of diabetes are on the rise in the UK.

One in five people live with diabetes or Prediabetes.

We outline the warning signs and the ways you can help prevent the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Cases of diabetes are on the rise in the UK, with an estimated 5.8 million people living with the condition.

Diabetes UK have also found that an estimated 6.3 million people are at an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes based on blood sugar levels, with the charity estimating that 1.3 million people are currently living with the condition but are yet to be diagnosed.

Niamh McMillan, Superdrug’s Pharmacy Superintendent outlines the key warning signs to look our for and how you can lower your risk of Type 2 diabetes.

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a condition that causes a person’s blood sugar to become too high. There are two different types of diabetes, Type 1 and Type2.

Niamh explains: “Type 1 happens when a person cannot produce insulin, a hormone that helps the body turn glucose into energy. Type 2 diabetes happens when the body does not make enough of or not use insulin properly.”

Type 2 can be reversed, however Type 1 cannot. There is also Prediabetes, which is when your blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes.

What are the warning signs of diabetes?

Symptoms for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are similar, common signs can include feeling more thirsty than usual, frequent urination, especially at night, feeling tired, unintentional weight loss, itching around the genitals or repeated episodes of thrush and blurred vision.

Niamh adds: “Symptoms for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are very similar, although it’s worth noting that Type 1 diabetes symptoms tend to come on more quickly and are usually more severe than Type 2 diabetes. These are typically more subtle and gradually develop over time. In fact, many people have Type 2 diabetes without even realising, therefore it’s important to be aware of the signs.”

How can you prevent type 2 diabetes?

Whilst you can’t reverse Type 1 diabetes, research has shown that lifestyle interventions including diet, exercise and losing weight can be effective in reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes by 50%.

Even if you are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes there is also the possibility of remission. Niamh said: “There is no cure for diabetes, however Type 2 diabetes can go into remission when blood sugar levels return to a safe, non-diabetes level long term, without the need for glucose-lowering medication.”

Niamh recommends adopting a diet that focusses on unprocessed foods such as vegetables, lean proteins and wholegrains which can help regulate blood sugar levels, adding: “Losing weight, especially around the waist, is the most effective way to help put Type 2 diabetes into remission. Healthy eating also plays a big role.”

Whilst increasing your daily physical activity can help support weight loss and combat the effects of Prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, with Niamh suggesting you aim for at least 150 minutes a week - that’s the equivalent of 20-30 minutes a day.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms and how to get a diabetes diagnosis at Diabetes UK.