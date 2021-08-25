Veteran councillor from Kibworth becomes one of the first people in the UK to have a Covid booster jab

A veteran councillor from Kibworth has become one of the first people in the UK to have a Covid booster jab.

Cllr Kevin Feltham, 72, said he feels “super special” after being one of a tiny select few chosen to receive the top-up Oxford-AstraZeneca dose.

The county councillor who lives in Kibworth Beauchamp is thrilled after taking part in a crucial 2,500-strong national trial.

Cllr Kevin Feltham, 72, said he feels “super special” after being one of a tiny select few chosen to receive the top-up Oxford-AstraZeneca dose.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be picked out to get the booster. These vaccinations save lives,” said Kevin, who has asthma and diabetes.

“And there’s no doubt at all that I now feel a whole lot safer for having my latest jab at the start of July.”

The long-serving Conservative councillor was one of the first people in the world to have the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in the country’s first trial last summer.

“I had my first shot last August and my second exactly four weeks later in September.

“I’ve been having regular blood tests at Nottingham University since to keep an eye on my antibodies and check my health,” said Kevin.

“I was asked a few weeks ago if I’d like to take part in the new booster trials – I didn’t need to be asked twice!

“I had a complete health test – they checked my height, weight, blood and I took a lateral flow test.

“That actually showed up positive.

“I was only the second person out of 2,500 people in the trial to test positive,” said the Kibworth community stalwart.

“But the funny thing is I didn’t even know I had had Covid at some point in the last few months.

“Not a clue.

“I haven’t felt ill at all, I’ve had no symptoms.

“This time around I was given either the normal AZ vaccine or a new ‘super’ AZ dose specially modified to combat the new Delta strain.

“I don’t know which vaccine I got,” admitted Kevin.

“But I do know that these vaccinations are genuine life-savers.

“The vaccines I was given this time last year would have become less effective after such a long while so I’m much happier now.

“And I’d call on everyone offered the chance to get vaccinated to snap their hands off and get the jab straight away.