Safety bubbles reintroduced at a Harborough primary school after several pupils tested positive for coronavirus

Special safety bubbles have been reintroduced at a primary school in Market Harborough after several pupils have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Special safety bubbles have been reintroduced at a primary school in Market Harborough after several pupils have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A number of children at Market Harborough C of E Academy on Fairfield Road are also waiting for the results of PCR tests.

Parents are being kept informed about the situation and advised on what action they may have to take as the school strives to prevent more youngsters being infected with Covid.

The Lubenham-based Learn Academies Trust, which runs Market Harborough C of E Academy, told the Harborough Mail today: “There have been a small number of positive cases confirmed across the school in the last couple of days, as well as a small number of children waiting for PCR results.

“According to official guidance an outbreak is when five or more confirmed cases occur in a single class or bubble or 10 per cent of the whole school and this number has not been reached.

“All parents have been kept informed and given advice about what action they might need to take,” said a spokeswoman.

“The school is following DfE (Department for Education) guidance and the Leicestershire County Council Outbreak Management Plan carefully and has already introduced additional protective measures across the school, including reintroducing bubbles.

“All Learn-AT schools have taken the safety of pupils and staff very seriously throughout the pandemic and have kept risk assessments and Covid measures under constant review in line with Government guidance and local case rates,” said the spokeswoman.