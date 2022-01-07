'Please follow Covid advice' say health experts as Harborough Covid cases hit an all-time high

Urgent new calls for families to follow Covid guidance are being made as children went back to school in Harborough this week – as cases locally hit an all-time high.

The fresh plea to keep schools open and protect both pupils and staff is going out amid the latest “concerning” data as numbers continue to spiral.

The rate of people who have tested positive for the highly-infectious Omicron strain in Harborough now stands at 1,510.4 per 100,000.

This afternoon Cllr Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for children and families, said: "The start of term will undoubtedly result in infection levels spreading in schools again.

“And because of this we are strongly urging parents, carers and students to be aware of, and to follow, the latest advice.

"Schools are doing everything they can to stay open.

“And we are now urging people to do simple things to support them,” stressed Cllr Taylor.

“Wear a face covering where it’s needed.

“Continue to wash your hands and keep your rooms well ventilated.

"The single most important thing you can do is to get vaccinated.

"There are still almost 190,000 people locally who are overdue a booster dose, which is essential for protection against Omicron,” said Cllr Taylor.

"Please continue to test yourselves and your family regularly.

“This is extremely important as many people don’t display symptoms."

The county council has now written to parents, exhorting them to do their bit to help under-pressure schools keep their doors open.

Many vaccination clinics are walk-in - so you don’t even have to book to get the jab.

Visit https://bit.ly/LLRVacBook for details.

Meanwhile, a Covid vaccination walk-in clinic is to be held at Market Harborough Medical Centre tomorrow (Saturday January 8).

The special session is to be staged at the surgery on Coventry Road from 8.30am to 1pm.

The clinic is going ahead for first, second and booster Pfizer vaccinations for all those aged over 16.

“Patients do not have to be registered with our practice and they do not need to make an appointment.

“They can just turn up as long as they are eligible to receive the vaccination,” said the medical centre.