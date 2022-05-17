Harborough’s Covid infection rate is now just over a fifth of what it was just two months ago

The rate of Covid infection in Harborough district is now just over a fifth of what it was just two months ago.

The latest figures show that 108.9 people per 100,000 have been infected by the virus across Harborough.

That’s slightly above the national rate of 95.4 and the rate for Leicestershire of 93.8 – which has dropped by about 14 per cent over the last week.

Harborough still currently has the highest figure for the county’s seven districts and boroughs.

But the district’s rate of coronavirus infection has plunged to just over 20 per cent of what it was weeks ago when it soared to 510.8 cases per 100,000 from March 3 to March 9.

Today Mike Sandys, Leicestershire’s Director of Public Health, spoke to the Harborough Mail as he brought us bang up to date with the latest Covid situation locally.

“It’s clearly good to see that cases have fallen and are well down on what they were here in Harborough and up and down the country earlier in the spring.

“But we still have to bear in mind that 108 people tested positive for Covid in Harborough in the last week or so,” said Mike.

“So while the tide is definitely going out and there has been a huge drop in the number of cases there is still coronavirus out there.

“We cannot yet say that we have finally got on top of this virus or that we are coming through the other side.

“We are still seeing the occasional outbreak in local care homes or in other settings,” warned the county’s public health chief.

“So there is still no room for complacency.”

Asked if he felt optimistic or pessimistic as we look ahead to the summer, Mike smiled: “That’s a tricky one.

“I feel optimistic for today, for next week and for the next month.

“But beyond that?

“I haven’t got a crystal ball I’m afraid.

“If the last two years of this worldwide pandemic have taught us anything it’s that we simply don’t know what’s coming round the corner to hit us,” said the vastly-experienced public health expert.

“There could well be other strains and sub-variants of the highly-infectious Omicron virus lurking out there ready to strike.

“It’s great that we are going into the brighter, hotter weather now and the longer days and lighter nights.

“As a result many more people are getting out a lot more – and that obviously reduces the risk of infection.

“So I am positive about the next few weeks.

“And all being well cases will continue to fall – in Harborough and throughout Leicestershire as well as around the country.

“But even though I don’t want to scare people this isn’t over yet,” insisted Mike.