Harborough Medical Centre hits a major milestone in its vaccination programme

A major milestone has been hit at Market Harborough Medical Centre as staff racked up over 50,000 Covid-19 vaccinations.

Some 23,964 people have had one jab at the town’s Coventry Road practice, 22,473 have received both shots and 5,075 people have had their booster vaccination so far.

The first people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Harborough got their jabs at the busy surgery last December.

David and Susan Sanderson, of Dingley, proudly lined up to be injected with the Pfizer vaccine at Market Harborough Medical Centre days before last Christmas.

And regular clinics have been held there ever since.

Over 60,000 jabs, including the winter flu vaccine, have already been given at the medical centre this year.

Harborough 2012 Lions Club volunteers have helped all year to marshal the practice’s car park during vaccination clinics.

A remarkable 145,839 jabs have been given to patients across Harborough district with 75,410 people getting a first dose and 70,429 two shots.