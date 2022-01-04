Covid vaccination walk-in clinic will be held at Market Harborough Medical Centre on Saturday

A Covid vaccination walk-in clinic is to be held at Market Harborough Medical Centre on Saturday (January 8).

The special session is to be staged at the surgery on Coventry Road from 8.30am to 1pm.

The clinic is going ahead for first, second and booster Pfizer vaccinations for all those aged over 16.

A Covid vaccination walk-in clinic is to be held at Market Harborough Medical Centre on Saturday (January 8).

“Patients do not have to be registered with our practice and they do not need to make an appointment.

“They can just turn up as long as they are eligible to receive the vaccination,” said the medical centre.