Covid rate in Harborough spirals by almost 70 per cent since earlier this month

The rate of Covid-19 infection in Harborough district has spiralled by almost 70 per cent since earlier this month, it’s emerged today.

The number of people suffering from the Omicron virus across the district has climbed to 853.3 per 100,000 for the period from Friday March 18 to Thursday March 24.

That’s an increase of about 67 per cent on the figure of 510.8 cases per 100,000 that Harborough registered from Thursday March 3 to Wednesday March 9.

The district is currently hovering just below the national average – but it has the highest rate in the county

The district is currently hovering just below the average national rate of cases for England of 881.8.

But Harborough is sitting significantly above the county-wide statistic of 797 for Leicestershire.

Today Fiona Grant, a Public Health Consultant for Leicestershire County Council, told the Harborough Mail: “At the moment Harborough has the highest rate of Covid infection in the county.

“We have seen an increase of 14 per cent across Leicestershire on the previous seven days’ figures.

“We’ve seen an increase in Harborough in line with the national average,” said Fiona.

“But we are looking at just part of the big picture.

“That’s because we are seeing only half as many tests now as we were at the end of January.

“So there could be many more people out there who have got the coronavirus but as they’ve not taken tests we don’t know that for certain.

“And, of course, that will only be compounded by the fact that free Covid tests are ending on Thursday March 31.

“So even fewer people will test,” said Fiona.

“The bottom line is that there is still a lot of Covid out there.

“This illness hasn’t gone away.

“There are still people who are not able to go to work because they have got the virus.

“The Omicron strain is milder, there are not as many people severely ill as we’ve seen in the past during this two-year pandemic.

“But we cannot be complacent.

“It’s far more serious if vulnerable older people with underlying health problems are infected,” stressed Fiona.

“We are keen to get the message back out to people to live with Covid safely and to still be cautious.

“Open your windows and ventilate your homes, especially as we go into the spring.

“Wash your hands regularly, keep your distance, clean your hard surfaces and meet up outside if you can.

“Get vaccinated.

“Some 87 per cent of over-18s in Leicestershire have had two doses of the vaccine while 74 per cent have received their booster too.

“Get tested if you fear that you do have Covid.

“And if you test positive then make sure you stay at home until you recover,” said Fiona.

“Do not go out and spread the virus about by popping into your local pub, heading to the shops or continuing to go to work.