Covid mobile testing team are in Harborough today (Thursday) for the last time

The county council’s Covid mobile testing team are in Market Harborough today (Thursday) for the last time.

They are on The Square in the town centre at the moment.

You can pop along for a rapid testing kit, support and advice as the rate of coronavirus infection climbs steeply again locally.

And you will have to pay from tomorrow (Friday) for testing kits.

The rate of Covid-19 infection in Harborough district has spiralled by almost 70 per cent since earlier this month, it’s emerged.

The number of people suffering from the Omicron virus across the district has spiralled to 853.3 per 100,000 for the period from Friday March 18 to Thursday March 24.

That’s an increase of about 67 per cent on the figure of 510.8 cases per 100,000 that Harborough registered from Thursday March 3 to Wednesday March 9.