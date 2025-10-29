Wood you believe it? Market Harborough care home residents’ team up with school for DIY project

A care home in Market Harborough has joined forces with schoolchildren for International Repair Day.

Residents at Oat Hill Mews in Market Harborough have been rolling up their sleeves and getting stuck into some hands-on DIY – all in the name of sharing skills with the next generation.

As part of Care UK’s ‘Fixer Uppers’ programme, the residents worked with Market Harborough C of E Primary Academy to fix and paint bird boxes.

Resident, Fran said: “I was very happy to see the children, they were very enthusiastic and we enjoyed making bird boxes together. It was also nice to see the children with such supportive parents!”

Resident, Majorie said: “I enjoyed every minute, the children were good as gold, charming and just lovely. It was an absolute pleasure fixing our bird boxes and making new ones.

“Fixing is a great way to keep history, which works for me as I am very sentimental.”

Launched to celebrate International Repair Day, the initiative aims to revive traditional repair skills – such as fixing furniture, mending clothes and tackling small maintenance jobs – and champion the invaluable knowledge older generations can pass on while promoting sustainability.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “Residents have honed their DIY skills over a lifetime, and the Fixer Uppers’ project has been a fantastic way for them to connect with young people and share practical knowledge in a meaningful way.

“It was wonderful to see everyone fully engaged and residents swapping stories, learning from one another, and genuinely enjoying the process.

“We’d like to thank Market Harborough C of E Primary Academy for coming to the home to make bird boxes. It was a brilliant afternoon, and we look forward to many more visits in the future.”

