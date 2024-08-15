The hard work by pupils and teachers at Robert Smyth Academy has paid off, with an increase in the share of A*-B grades.

Principal, Dan Cleary, said: “Our students should be incredibly proud of the grades that they have achieved this year as they look forward to the next chapter of their education. Their hard work and dedication have been genuinely inspiring. We are delighted that their hard work has yielded success."

"Many individuals secured the highest possible grades, and as a result, these students have secured places at prestigious universities, such as courses at Oxford, Cambridge, and other Russell Group universities, Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance, apprenticeships, and employment.

"Once again, I must express my deepest gratitude to the exceptional Robert Smyth staff team. Their unwavering dedication and commitment, their late nights and early mornings, their belief in our students, have been instrumental in achieving these results."

"Today, we celebrate the students who have been exemplary representatives of our community. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavours!"