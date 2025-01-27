Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than one in four parents admitted bending the rules to get a school place in a recent study 🤭

New research has found 27% of parents surveyed admitted breaking rules to get their child into a preferred school

Some families are even dropping big bucks to do so

Admissions criteria in England can vary by individual school or council area

But common criteria for prioritising pupils for placement include catchment areas, religion, or family ties

Where you live, right down to your street address, can have a big impact on which school your child gets into.

But a new study by UK property website Zoopla, published just last week, has found that quite a few families appear to be going to great lengths to make sure their child is offered a place at their school of choice. Of more than a thousand parents who had recently applied for a school place surveyed, over one in four admitted to bending the rules - a figure which shot up significantly in some parts of the country.

But what exactly are the admissions criteria when it comes to state-funded primary and secondary schools in England? And when it comes to flouting the rules, what exactly are parents doing - and why?

Here’s what you need to know:

More than one in four parents in a recent study admitted bending the rules to get a place at a preferred school | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

What are the criteria for school admissions in England?

In England, each state-funded school or local authority is able to set its own admissions criteria to prevent them from being over-subscribed. According to the Government, schools may prioritise children for placement based on a number of different factors.

Many state schools have what are called catchment areas. These are the geographical area the school will prioritise when deciding which children are offered places - and often include the area immediately surrounding the school.

While parents are allowed to apply for a school even if they live outside its designated area, their child might not be guaranteed a place. Your council will most likely have a map of catchment areas for local schools on its dedicated school admissions page. Here’s the map for Wokingham Borough Council, in Berkshire, as an example of what these can look like.

Some secondary schools also have what are known as ‘feeder schools’; local primary schools whose pupils tend to feed into them. Children who attended a feeder school may be more likely to be offered a place there.

Of course, it’s not all about geography. Some schools also have a special religious character, such as being Catholic, Anglican, or Muslim. While pupils from other backgrounds may also be considered, families who follow that same faith as the school may be prioritised for placement.

In the case of selective state schools - sometimes known as grammar schools - your child getting a place might depend on passing an entrance exam. Children may also be prioritised at a school based on family ties. This could include having an older sibling there, or having a parent who works there.

Finally, there are a number of provisions in place to make sure vulnerable children get placed in an appropriate school. Children who are eligible for free school meals, or the pupil premium, may be prioritised, depending on a school’s criteria. All state-funded schools must also give top priority to children who either are in care, or have been in care in the past.

Schools and local authorities in England are able to set their own admissions criteria | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

How many parents bend the rules?

In the Zoopla study, 27% of parents admit to flouting the rules - up from 24% in 2022 when the same research was last conducted. When it came to how they were breaking the rules, the most common form was registering their child at a friend or family member’s address (30%). About 25% of families who admitted bending the rules said that they had exaggerated religious beliefs and attended church services just to secure a school place.

Some families were pouring a significant amount of money into getting their child into their school of choice, with one in ten (9%) temporarily renting a second home inside the catchment area. About 7% went even further, Zoopla said, moving into the catchment area for the application, only to move out once their child’s place was secured.

By region, London was the worst offender. Zoopla noted that competition for school places was particularly high there, with 38% of parents admitting bending the rules. Next were the East Midlands and Wales, both with 33%; followed by the North East with 31%; Scotland with 30%; the North West with 28%; the West Midlands with 27%; Northern Ireland with 26%; the East of England with 23%; the South West with 20%; the South East with 19%; and Yorkshire and the Humber with just 17%.

Zoopla consumer expert Daniel Copley said “In 2022 we were shocked at the number of parents going to extreme lengths to get their child into their desired school, so it is even more surprising to see that number increase.”

Of those who admitted bending the rules, 12% had previously had a child at private school. Mr Copley said that the removal of VAT relief on private school fees - which has seen many private schools increase their fees in response - was having an impact. “It’s clear that the removal of VAT relief on private school fees is placing even more competition on school places, flouting the rules is even more endemic, no matter where you are in the country.”

To find out more about admissions criteria in your area, you should visit your local council’s admissions page. If you’re considering moving and have a child starting school soon, Zoopla also has a ‘draw your search’ tool which can help you find homes available in the catchment area of your choice.