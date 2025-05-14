Parents rate St. George's Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries in East Midlands

Parents have rated St. George's Nursery as one of the Top 20 nurseries, out of 1,030 early years settings in the East Midlands.

The top 20 nurseries in the East Midlands have received an award from the leading nurseries’ reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on their overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources, equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

daynurseries.co.uk which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

To look for a nursery in the East Midlands, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/East-Midlands

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate St. George's Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East Midlands! It is a huge achievement to be rated so highly by the families and carers of children that attend the setting.

"Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.

"We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”

Shainee Ghelani, Director at St. George's Nursery, said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to be named as one of the Top 20 Day Nurseries in the region. This recognition means so much to us because it is based on genuine reviews from our families—parents who see the dedication, care, and love our team brings to nursery life every single day.

“This award is a testament to our incredible team, who work tirelessly with passion, enthusiasm, and unwavering commitment. It’s a wonderful boost for them to see their hard work recognised in such a meaningful way. We’re so proud of what we’ve achieved together, and we’re grateful to all the families who have supported us on this journey.”

To see St. George's Nursery’s reviews, go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432208305

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025