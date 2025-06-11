NWSLC students triumph at national hair and beauty finals in Blackpool

Students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) have once again proven their talent and dedication on the national stage, returning from the prestigious Association of Hairdressers & Therapists (AHT) National Finals in Blackpool with an outstanding 23 medals.

Following impressive performances in the regional heats earlier this year, 27 learners from the college earned their place to compete against some of the top student talent from across the country. Their hard work and creativity paid off, with NWSLC students securing six gold, six silver, six bronze and five fourth-place medals in a range of highly competitive categories.

Victories included first-place finishes in Fantasy Hair and Make-Up, Birds of Paradise upper torso body paint, Character TV Make-Up, Aging TV Make-Up, Airbrush Back (Birds of Paradise), and Illusion Make-Up. These categories demanded not only advanced technical skills but also artistic flair and confidence to perform under pressure.

The AHT, founded in 1963, brings together educators, trainers and assessors from across the hairdressing and beauty therapy sector. Its national competition is a highly respected showcase of emerging talent, offering students the opportunity to benchmark their skills at the highest level.

Peacock back design

Karly Quinn, Curriculum Area Lead for Hair, Beauty and Media Make-Up at NWSLC, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our learners—not just for the fantastic results they achieved, but for the way they supported, encouraged and lifted each other throughout the competition.

“Their professionalism, creativity and unity both on and off the competition floor were truly inspiring. I’m equally proud of our dedicated tutors, who play a vital role in helping students reach this level of excellence. It was a privilege to stand alongside them at such a prestigious event.”

NWSLC was officially rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following an Ofsted inspection in November 2024.

The success at Blackpool reflects NWSLC’s continued commitment to nurturing talent and raising the standards of vocational education in the creative industries.