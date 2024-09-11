MP visits Queniborough CofE Primary School for “Parliament Day”

MP for Melton and Syston, Mr Ed Argar, visited Queniborough CE Primary school on Friday 6th September as part of “Parliament Day”.

The day, which was held alongside Thrussington CE Primary School, gave pupils the opportunity to find out more about what happens in parliament ahead of their joint school trip to the Palace of Westminster in November. They asked lots of interesting questions and are now really looking forward to their visit.

Mrs Hannah Roddy, Executive Headteacher of both schools, organised the event as part of her Parliament Teacher Ambassador role, for which she has recently been awarded the Gold Parliament Teacher Ambassador award for her work with both schools and with colleagues across the 19 schools in Learn Academies Trust.

'The children are always really interested to learn more about the role of parliament, and it was fantastic to hear first-hand from Mr Argar what it is like to work in the House of Commons. They are so excited to have the opportunity to see it in action in November.' Hannah Roddy, Queniborough CofE Primary School Executive Headteacher.