Loughborough pupils shine in Town Hall production of Evita

Four talented pupils from Loughborough Schools Foundation took to the stage this September in a professional production of Evita at Loughborough Town Hall, directed by Loughborough Grammar School’s own head of drama.

Running from Tuesday 9th September to Saturday 13th September, the show brought Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical to life, with performances that highlighted both the depth of young talent across the Foundation and the strong ties between its drama department and the local arts community.

Year 13 Loughborough Grammar School pupil David Sturla took on the pivotal role of Che, narrating the story of Eva Perón’s rise and fall with intensity and flair. Joining him in the chorus were Loughborough High School’s Belle Bailey (Year 8), Niamh Wilson (Year 7) and Eleanor Simpkin (Year 9), who each brought energy and passion to the stage.

Sally Bruton, head of drama at Loughborough Grammar School and the show’s director, said: “I have a huge affection for Evita having watched my son and two other LGS boys perform in the young company at Curve in 2023 several times. Loughborough has many musical theatre societies for adult and children. It's been a great hobby, helping me to set down roots in the community, as well as meeting many interesting and creative people - including many parents of my students and alumni.

“My job as director is to tell the story – a love story that ends tragically early, but with a complex political backdrop that Che, as the narrator, navigates the audience through. David has really grown into the adult company and made the part of Che his own. His storytelling is exceptional. The young LHS girls, Elle, Ellie and Niamh responded to all stage directions well and performed with such joy and passion, it was lovely to watch.”

The Foundation places strong emphasis on nurturing creativity alongside academic excellence, with opportunities such as Evita giving pupils real-world stage experience.

Eleanor Simpkin, one of the Loughborough High School pupils within the chorus, said: “Being part of Evita at Loughborough Town Hall was an unforgettable experience. As my first show with LAOS, I felt instantly welcomed into a talented and supportive community. I’ve made amazing new friends and learned so much about acting and drama along the way, and I’ve truly loved every moment.”

Productions like this reflect the schools’ commitment to fostering a love of performance and helping students build confidence and artistry that last far beyond the stage.