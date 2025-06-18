Leicester teacher nominated for national Teacher of the Year competition

A teacher from Leicester has been nominated for Collection Pot’s Teacher of the Year competition for his efforts to set up a Parent Teacher Friends Association at his school in an underprivileged area.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Durrant, who is the deputy head at Buswells Lodge Primary School, was nominated by his student Lincoln Morson and his mum Leanne Morson. Leanne, who helped found the PTFA, said that Mr. Durrant has been fundamental in setting up the association and he has really improved the school.

“When we approached Mr. Durrant about setting up a PTFA, he immediately said yes. He started coming up with ideas of what we could do based on what was being done at his children’s school to raise money. His wife even met with us to help us set it up.” Said Leanne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together they have held raffles with the school and the surrounding community, and at Easter they created an Easter egg hamper to raffle off.

Mr Durrant

After discovering that not every parent could buy a raffle ticket, the PFTA decided they wanted every child to receive an egg. Which involved Leanne and another parent dressing as Easter bunnies and giving out eggs in every classroom.

Leanne says Mr. Durrant is encouraging of every idea they have.

She said, “Everything we put forward to him, he says yes to and gets fully involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Durrant and the PTFA hope that their efforts will raise enough funds to buy a bigger play frame for the children in the playground. They also have plans to transform a woodland area on the grounds into a forest school.

Parents dressed as bunnies

Upon learning that he had been nominated, Mr. Durrant said: “I am honoured to have been nominated for this award by Leanne and the PTFA. Our school is so lucky to have a group of parents who are willing to give up so much of their own time and effort to fundraising, and working with them has been a joy. Education is a real team effort, and I am always looking for opportunities to involve parents in our school community. The PTFA has been a perfect example of that, and I am looking forward to continuing our work together!”

Collection Pot’s Teacher of the Year competition 2025 aims to celebrate the exceptional dedication of teachers, teaching assistants, support staff, and headteachers in schools across the nation.

Nominations are open until June 22nd, and the winner will be announced on July 4th.