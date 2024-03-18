World Book Day 2024World Book Day 2024
In pictures: World Book Day photos sent in by schools in the Harborough district (part one)

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Mar 2024, 15:21 GMT

Pupils across the Harborough district once again dressed up as their favourite characters for World Book Day on March 7.

We asked our schools to send in photos and we got a huge response.

Thank you so much to all the schools that took the time to send in their photos - here they are!

Click here to view more photos on our second gallery.

Ridgeway Primary Academy

1. World Book Day photos

Ridgeway Primary Academy Photo: Submitted photo

Market Harborough C of E Academy (photo by Terry Eato and Andy Sturdy, Harborough U3A)

2. World Book Day photos

Market Harborough C of E Academy (photo by Terry Eato and Andy Sturdy, Harborough U3A) Photo: Terry Eato and Andy Sturdy, Harborough U3A

Meadowdale Primary School

3. World Book Day photos

Meadowdale Primary School Photo: Submitted photo

Ridgeway Primary Academy

4. World Book Day photos

Ridgeway Primary Academy Photo: Submitted photo

