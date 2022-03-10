Dog walkers urged to keep their pets on leads in Harborough countryside after sheep attacks

Nine pregnant sheep were badly injured after being mauled by dog in Kibworth.

Dog walkers are being implored to keep their pets on leads in the countryside by Harborough MP Neil O’Brien after nine pregnant sheep were mauled.

The MP is issuing his plea after the ewes suffered cuts when they were attacked in a lambing barn off Kibworth Road at Kibworth Beauchamp (as we reported last month - click on this link to read the full story: Nine pregnant sheep badly injured after being mauled by dog in a Harborough district villageAfter meeting the Harborough branch of the National Farmers Union, Neil said: “Dog attacks are a critical issue for farmers all year round, especially during the lambing season.

“There has just been a horrific incident in a lambing barn off Kibworth Road, that resulted in the injury of nine pregnant sheep.

“While thankfully none of the animals were killed the terrible stress of such an attack can result in ewes aborting their lambs.

“I hope this campaign to highlight the issue results in dog owners taking the necessary precautions again this,” said the Conservative MP.

“Even small dogs should be kept on a lead.

“And people should stick to walk routes which do not put defenceless animals in harm’s way, as it is not fair for farmers to have to deal with this.”

Meanwhile, South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa has also met local farmers and National Farmers’ Union (NFU) leaders to discuss dairy exports and rural crime.

The MP was hosted by farmer Andy Webb at his family’s home, Usher Farm, at Gilmorton, near Lutterworth.

“It was a pleasure to meet with some of our fantastic farmers from across South Leicestershire who work tirelessly to put world-leading British produce on the tables of families up and down the country.

“It was fascinating to see the dairy process in action, and to hear about some of the many issues that our farmers face, from the increasing cost of living and fuel, to the changes in agricultural policy following our leaving the European Union,” said Alberto.

“This Government has been clear that it will do all it can to support our great British farmers.