Nine pregnant sheep badly injured after being mauled by dog in a Harborough district village
Nine pregnant sheep were badly injured after they were mauled by a dog in a Harborough district village.
The ewes suffered cuts after they were attacked in a lambing barn off Kibworth Road at Kibworth Beauchamp in broad daylight.
Their owners now fear the sheep could lose their lambs after being left very distressed by the attack.
The animals were targeted between 3pm and 5.30pm on Friday afternoon (February 25).
The National Farmers’ Union in Leicestershire is now urgently imploring dog owners to keep their pets on leads when near livestock in a bid to prevent further assaults on farm animals.