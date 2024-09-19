Wildlife calendars selling fast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Crowe’s annual Wildlife Calendar in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation is selling fast according to the local photographer who has produced the calendar for the past six years.

Peter said: “I only got the print run of 100 calendars on Monday and already nearly 70 have been sold. I am very grateful for the support I get every year. The profits are going to a great cause and the work of the Matt Hampson Foundation and its Get Busy Living Centre continues to grow.”

This year’s calendar has a distinctly African feel with the majority of the pictures coming from Peter’s recent trip to Kenya. Lions, Giraffes, Zebras, Elephants and Birds of Kenya feature alongside birds from the UK.

“I particularly like September and October,” says Peter, “where you can see a Fish Eagle taking a fish on Lake Naivasha in Kenya and the following month features an Osprey taking a fish near Rutland Water.”

A Barn Owl on the front of Peter Crowe’s 2025 Wildlife Calendar in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundatio

Anyone who is interested in purchasing a copy of the calendar can contact Peter on 07967 504034 or by emailing [email protected]. The calendar is £12 each plus £3 p&p if required. More details are also available on Peter’s Facebook page and Instagram.