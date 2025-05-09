Village celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day
The Well community hub invited Celia to their celebration as their guest of honour to share her experiences and memories of wartime Britain.
Guests were treated to tea in 40s style cups and saucers, along with specially made VE cakes that were handmade by volunteers of The Well.
A group of children from Kibworth Primary School came along to ask Celia questions about her long and colourful life as well as her time serving in the Wrens.
There were representatives from Leicestershire Fire & Rescue (Kibworth Station), Leicestershire police (Market Harborough and Lutterworth team), local parish councillors, 1st Kibworth Scouts and, volunteers and regular customers of The Well.
The cafe front on the High St was transformed into a wartime building with sandbags, signs, tape on the windows, bunting and flags. A selection of genuine newspapers from the time were on show, along with a decommissioned WWII bomb that formed part of a creative window display.
The whole event was broadcast live on BBC Radio Leicester. Celia was presented with a beautiful red, white and blue themed bouquet as a thank you for joining us and for the service to our country. It was a very special day.