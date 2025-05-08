Second World War veteran marks VE Day memorial at Derwent Dam

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hero 99-year-old Second World War veteran Tony Jessop was the guest of honour as Severn Trent held a poignant VE Day memorial event at Derwent Dam.

Army, Navy and RAF veterans from the water company also attended the 8th May event at the iconic site, used by the Dambusters for secret practice runs with their ‘bouncing bombs’ before daring German raids in May 1943.

A short reading and prayers to the fallen were held by local vicar Paul Moore, from St Helen’s Grindleford, at a memorial monument at the base of one of the dam towers at 11am.

Great grandad Tony served in the Royal Navy after bravely signing up aged just 18 in June 1944. He served on HMS Berwick, patrolling the seas near Norway and carrying out security escorts. He was later put in charge of a Motor Torpedo Boat, one of the fastest boats in the Royal Navy – and once gave a tour to the young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

Veteran Tony Jessop, Flight Lieutenant Adrian “Ady” Hargreaves RAF and other members the public attended the Derwent Dam memorial.

Daughter Helen was at the poignant VE Day event alongside her modest hero dad, who turns 100 this September. She said: “He rarely talks about the war and does not really think he did anything special, but we are all very proud of him. One of his favourite memories is meeting the Princesses, when he enjoyed a sherry and sandwiches with them after a tour from Dartmouth on his boat.”

Tony, who has five kids, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, later worked as a research metallurgist with British Steel and was married to wife Norah for 53 years, until her death in 2002. The couple had brought up their young family in Hathersage, a Peak District village. Helen said: “Mum served in the WAAF and they knew each other before the war but only started dating after it. They fell in love and married in 1949.”

She added: “Dad has not been in the best of health lately but was determined to attend today’s event. He is always a little sad at ceremonies like this because so many people he knew are not here anymore.”

Also attending the VE Day service was Flight Lieutenant Adrian “Ady” Hargreaves RAF. The now retired navigator served on several Tornado Squadrons at RAF Marham as well as having the privilege of flying with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight for four years.

Hayley O’Malley, Head of Water Treatment at Severn Trent, also attended and said: “It was a huge privilege to be here on VE Day at Derwent Dam, which has such strong links to the Dambusters. It was also a real pleasure to be able to meet Tony and pay tribute to him and all those who served with such bravery and courage in the Second World War.”

Severn Trent shone a spotlight on our Dambusters heroes by lighting up Derwent Dam in red, white and blue on Tuesday evening. The poignant scenes were part of an evening of national events where historic buildings, including Buckingham Palace and Downing Street, were lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Dambusters raid was carried out on the nights of 16th and 17th May in 1943. British military had identified dams in the German Ruhr valley as strategic targets to badly damage Nazi industrial capability at the height of the war.

Days before the raids the Dambusters flew top-secret practice sorties in preparation for the raids at Derwent Dam.

The RAF lost 56 aircrew after eight bombers were shot down during the daring missions, codenamed Operation Chastise, which saw two dams breached, flooding the valley, while key power stations were also destroyed.

Aeronautical engineer Barnes Wallis had designed the bouncing bomb, which had to be deployed at low level to skim across the waters. He developed the 9,000lb bomb in the shape of a cylinder, which created the vital backspin needed to reach the dams before exploding. Wing Commander Guy Gibson led the Dambusters and was later awarded the Victoria Cross. He completed over 170 war operations before being killed in action at the age of 26.

The last survivor of Operation Chastise, Sqn Ldr George "Johnny" Johnson, died aged 101 in December 2022.