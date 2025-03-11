Residents at Wigston care homes enjoy MP visit

HC-One’s Magna and Cedar Court Care Homes in Wigston, Leicestershire, were visited on Friday 7th March by Member of Parliament (MP) for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston, and Shadow Minister for Education, Neil O'Brien.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care homes enjoyed meeting MP Neil O’Brien and chatting to him about what life is like at Magna and Cedar Court Care Homes – which are an integral part of the local Wigston community.

Chipo Mupunga, Home Manager at HC-One’s Magna Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Neil O’Brien to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Member of Parliament (MP) for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston, and Shadow Minister for Education, Neil O'Brien with the team and residents at HC-One’s Magna Care Home

Sharon Whitehead, Deputy Home Manager at HC-One’s Cedar Court Care Home, said:

“It was great for colleagues and residents to meet Neil and chat to him about how the home supports the local community.”

Neil O’Brien, Member of Parliament for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston, stated:

“It was a pleasure to meet the staff and residents at Magna and Cedar Court Care Homes recently. It was wonderful to see the dedication of the staff members who go above and beyond in caring for the residents.

HC-One’s Magna Care Home

“It was such a warm and inviting atmosphere, and I particularly enjoyed seeing the pub that they had built in the garden!”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.