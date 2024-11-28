Rainbows has arrived in Lutterworth

Rainbows mascot Bow Bear at the Lutterworth shop

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People has opened a brand new store in Lutterworth.

The shop, in High Street, is the ninth retail store across the East Midlands owned by the charity. It was opened last week by celebrity baker and Rainbows patron, Fiona Cairns.

The shop will sell everything from clothes and accessories to books and bric-a-brac.

Rainbows provides care for over 750 babies, children and young people with serious or terminal illnesses, including those from Leicestershire. This year, it needs £12m to provide its vital services and the charity’s stores raise over £725,000, combined, each year.

Nikki Winterton, Retail Operations Manager at Rainbows, said: “It is wonderful for us to be opening our Rainbows store in Lutterworth. This town has a fantastic community spirit and we are very excited to be here. We would like to thank all of the businesses who have helped us set up the store.”

To help keep stock replenished, the charity is always looking for clothing, toys, games, bric-a-brac and books to sell in the shop.

Selling clothes worth £5 could fund the Rainbows Play Team for fun and learning, using arts and crafts materials. Items selling for £20 could pay towards the care of a family member who has been recently bereaved.

To find out more about Rainbows shops, visit rainbows.co.uk/shops