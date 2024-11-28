Rainbows has arrived in Lutterworth

By Karen Nicholson
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 12:16 BST
Rainbows mascot Bow Bear at the Lutterworth shopRainbows mascot Bow Bear at the Lutterworth shop
Rainbows mascot Bow Bear at the Lutterworth shop
Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People has opened a brand new store in Lutterworth.

The shop, in High Street, is the ninth retail store across the East Midlands owned by the charity. It was opened last week by celebrity baker and Rainbows patron, Fiona Cairns.

The shop will sell everything from clothes and accessories to books and bric-a-brac.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rainbows provides care for over 750 babies, children and young people with serious or terminal illnesses, including those from Leicestershire. This year, it needs £12m to provide its vital services and the charity’s stores raise over £725,000, combined, each year.

Nikki Winterton, Retail Operations Manager at Rainbows, said: “It is wonderful for us to be opening our Rainbows store in Lutterworth. This town has a fantastic community spirit and we are very excited to be here. We would like to thank all of the businesses who have helped us set up the store.”

To help keep stock replenished, the charity is always looking for clothing, toys, games, bric-a-brac and books to sell in the shop.

Selling clothes worth £5 could fund the Rainbows Play Team for fun and learning, using arts and crafts materials. Items selling for £20 could pay towards the care of a family member who has been recently bereaved.

To find out more about Rainbows shops, visit rainbows.co.uk/shops

Related topics:RainbowsEast MidlandsLeicestershire
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice