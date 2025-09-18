‘Put your devices down’ – Market Harborough opticians issue rallying call to young patients as part of National Eye Health Week

Jonathan Pedley and Dipti Mistry with the new Valeda technology at Davis Optometrists

Children in Market Harborough have been urged to ‘ditch the devices’ as part of a nationwide screen amnesty to promote the importance of good eye health.

Dipti Mistry of Davis Optometrists in St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough has encouraged people to take good care of their eyes as part of National Eye Health Week, which runs from 22-28 September.

The awareness campaign aims to promote the importance of good eye health and the need for regular eye exams.

Dipti said: “Research shows half of all sight loss is avoidable, so we want to inspire our patients to make some small lifestyle changes that could make a big difference to their vision and eye health.

National Eye Health Week takes place from September 22 to 28. Credit: Andrey K - Unsplash

“As part of this year’s National Eye Health Week we’re advocating a screen amnesty at 8:20pm (20:20) – a perfect opportunity for parents to get their children to put their screens down and give their eyes a rest before bedtime.

“Research has shown that spending too long on digital devices can have an adverse impact on eye health. We want to keep our young patients seeing better for longer, so reducing screen time can really help with that.”

On average, people in the UK spend a staggering 35 hours a week staring at a computer screen, with 90 per cent saying they experience screen fatigue – tired or irritated eyes, blurred vision, headaches and poor colour perception.

Screen users can avoid eye strain by using the 20-20-20 rule, especially if they’re using a computer for long periods of time. Look 20 feet in front of you every 20 minutes for 20 seconds.

Organisers of National Eye Health Week have also issued a series of top tips such as eating a balanced diet featuring plenty of fruit, vegetables and nuts; quitting smoking; regular exercise and having regular eye exams, with a check-up encouraged at least once every two years.

During seven days of intense activity, the campaign will educate people about how to look after their eyes and inspire them to take action to protect their vision and prevent avoidable sight loss in the future.

Each day will focus on a different theme including; primary eye care services, children’s eye health, sports vision, eyes at work, ageing eyes and ‘live well to see well’.

Meanwhile, Davis Optometrists, established in 1960s, has become one of the first practices in the UK to use the Valeda Light Delivery System, the world’s only approved device for treating dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK, with AMD affecting around 700,000 people. Dry AMD can cause gaps or dark spots in your vision, colours can become faded and things may appear distorted, greatly impacting everyday tasks.

The Valeda system uses photo-biomodulation (PBM) to apply specific wavelengths of light to the eye, stimulating energy production in ageing retinal cells and slowing, and in some cases even reversing, the progression of AMD.

The treatment, which is typically carried out over a three-to-four-week period, improves vision and contrast sensitivity while reducing levels of drusen, the protein deposits present in the eyes of those with AMD.

Dipti added: “This is a truly ground-breaking treatment and we are very proud to be able to offer this to our patients and the wider community.

“Considering the practice’s history of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in eye care, this is the perfect piece of equipment to offer to our patients and we’re really looking forward to seeing the local community benefit from this increased accessibility to the latest advancements in the optical industry.”

For more information or to book an appointment visit www.davisopticians.co.uk