Primary school pupils in Whissendine receive exciting tour of new housing development

Pupils of Whissendine CE Primary School recently visited Mulberry Homes’ brand-new development in Whissendine, to learn all about homebuilding.

Mulberry Homes at Whissendine is a stunning collection of 51 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, situated in the beautiful Rutland countryside and less than one mile away from Whissendine CE Primary School.

11 Year 5 pupils were welcomed to the development by Jason Mahon, Site Manager, Georgina Lindsay, Sales Manager, and Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes.

During their visit, the children were given a tour of the site and shown the homes currently under construction, the marketing suite and the show home, all whilst being taught about how the homes are built.

Sally Winn at Whissendine CE Primary School said: “A group of children had an enjoyable visit to Mulberry Homes’ development. They were given a tour of the site looking at each stage of the building process, starting from the house foundations to the show home. The children were surprised that the bricks are made from environmentally friendly materials, and they enjoyed learning about all the different trades on a building site, all the health and safety requirements and kit to wear. A highlight was watching the fork lift driver demonstrate how the fork lift works, and each child was given the opportunity to sit in the cab and beep the horn!”

Sophie Leathley said: “It was such a pleasure to have pupils from Whissendine CE Primary School visit our development and see first-hand how we build our homes. They were so engaged and enthusiastic, and we all very proud to be helping inspire the next generation.

“We hope the children had a brilliant time, and we look forward to further supporting the school and Whissendine community.”

The village of Whissendine is rich in history and home to a fully restored 19th Century windmill. Residents benefit from a range of amenities, such as a village shop and post office, a cosy local pub, allotments, village hall and sports club. Just under 10 miles away is Rutland Water, one of the largest manmade lakes in Europe, where visitors can enjoy long walks, bike rides and water sports.

Whissendine also provides excellent transport links and is nearby the picturesque towns of Oakham, Uppingham and Stamford. Oakham train station is less than five miles away from the development, providing routes to Peterborough, Leicester, Cambridge and Stansted Airport.

