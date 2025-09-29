New “talking tables” at leisure centre

We all know that talking and listening are powerful tools and can benefit your wellbeing. Often finding the right place to relax isn’t always available in our busy lives. A strong vein through everything we do at VASL promotes the 5 ways to Wellbeing and better mental health. We encourage people to become more active and access events in the community to help do this.

Working in Partnership with the Market Harborough Leisure centre our VASL Carers Dementia guardian lead Lynda Meadows has linked up with the wellbeing coordinator and we now have two wooden benches at the rear of the Leisure centre for all to use.

The Leisure centre, with the help of their “Everyone Active” volunteers run a community café on a Thursday inside the café itself (with a free hot drink) to meet others to encourage and support each other. The Café meets on Thursday at 11.30am to 1.30pm. There is no need to book and you will see the volunteers in their red t shirts. You do not need to be a member of the Leisure centre to access this café.

There is also a community garden at the rear of the Leisure centre that is available for groups to use and encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors by having a gardening club. This is due to restart on a Tuesday morning in the very near future. (Please contact the Leisure centre for more details and times). The garden also has a bench and we hope this will see some keen volunteers to help make the garden a tranquil place for all to use.

Lynda Meadows - VASL and Ed Whitehouse MH Leisure Centre

Ed Whitehouse (Pictured) is the Activity & Wellbeing Coordinator at the Leisure centre and in his new role he is keen to promote community engagement and promote wellbeing.

Working with the community we are very thankful for the craftmanship and hard work from Nigel at NJC Construction for building us the benches and to Huws Gray in Market Harborough for donating all the materials.

We hope that these benches will be used by all and encourage people to sit and chat in these peaceful surroundings.