Metal detectorists find a new home to treasure

A retired couple who enjoy metal detecting say they’ve “struck gold” after discovering their perfect home.

Lesley and David Williamson decided to downsize and moved 250 miles to be closer to their son and his family in Market Harborough, Leicestershire.

“It was a big decision to leave our previous home in Pembrokeshire after 20 years, but thanks to William Davis Homes we’ve found a real treasure here at Wellington Place,” said Lesley.

“The location is perfect,” added David, a former BT engineer. “It’s peaceful with lots of greenery. There are lovely walks near the canal and excellent local facilities.”

David and Lesley Williamson enjoying their new home at Wellington Place, Market Harborough.

The couple have also discovered that moving into a brand new home has led to reduced household bills. The design and insulation of their three-bedroom home has meant they’re now paying less than a third of the energy costs of their previous property.

"We wanted to move home while we’re still fit and able,” said Lesley, who worked as a classroom assistant for children with additional needs. “We have no regrets about the move and have made new friends here.”

Lesley and David are now closer to their son and daughter-in-law, Darren and Heather, and grandchildren Aiden (11) and Ellen (14), who also live in Market Harborough. Another grandchild, Megan (17), lives in nearby Corby.

Over the years, the couple have found many interesting items while metal detecting on the beaches near their former home in West Wales. Some of their favourite finds are coins dating back hundreds of years.

“When it comes to house hunting, this must be one of our best finds,” added Lesley. “The whole lay-out of the house is excellent and the customer service from William Davis Homes has been wonderful. They’ve been really helpful and kind throughout the process.”

William Davis has secured the industry’s prestigious ‘5 star’ status for the ninth year in row. Based on independent customer satisfaction surveys, the sought-after award is the highest ranking given by the Home Builders Federation.