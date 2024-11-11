Meet the local military veterans marking Remembrance with their prison colleagues

Patrick Murphy served in the Royal Navy as a radar operator before embarking on a prison service career.

A former soldier, sailor and airwoman who are now prison workers are encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayley Dobson, Ian Mould and Patrick Murphy have 50 years of experience working in prisons between them. Alongside other hard working prison staff at HMP Gartree near Market Harborough, they are playing a crucial role in supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full. Staff will play a key role in rebuilding the prison system so that it is more effective at cutting reoffending rates among those leaving prison.

All three were among 30 people who attended a Remembrance service held for the first time at the prison on Friday, for both prisoners and staff who are military veterans. Wreaths were laid and there were hymns, prayers and readings in the service led by the prison’s Anglican Church Chaplain, the Rev Julia Bradshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Murphy, 54, served for nine years in the Royal Navy, working as a leading seaman radar operator on aircraft carriers and Type 42 destroyers. He’s worked at HMP Gartree for 19 years since leaving the military. But he’s not left it all behind, as he continues to volunteer for the Royal British Legion and the Type 42 Association, a charity and welfare organisation for veteran sailors who served on any of the 14 Type 42 ships. He said: “It was something of a family tradition for me to serve, so it was the Royal Navy for me, and I was involved in the Yugoslavian conflict in the 1990s.

Hayley Dobson served in the RAF as a telecommunications officer before joining the prison service.

“Remembrance is a big, important event in the calendar. It is important to those of us working in the prison, and to the wider community. I’m proud to be involved in it and enjoy my role as a standard bearer.

“Us veterans bring a variety of skills to the prison – communication and management, being able to work under pressure, and working in close confinement.

“You also have to be adaptable, as no two situations are the same, which is also why it’s a great job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley, 53, works as an operational support grade (OSG) in the prison’s correspondence team, dealing with the prisoners’ incoming and outgoing mail. Before joining the prison service, she served in the Royal Air Force as a telecommunications officer. Hayley says: “I joined the RAF really because I wanted to make my parents proud. I’ve also worked for the army and the police, so the prison service suited me because I like the structure of it.

“It doesn’t suit everyone but I love it and I was very proud to serve.

“We’re like one big family here at Gartree. There’s so much support.

“It’s a great option for people leaving the military and there are lots of opportunities for progression.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Mould, 52, joined the Corps of Royal Engineers in 1989, training as a carpenter before serving with the army in Bosnia, Kosovo, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Oman, USA and Jersey. Ian added: “After leaving the army, I worked for a while as a dry-liner but the work and pay was quite irregular – I wanted something with a steady income. I thought about the police but then initially joined HMP Gartree as a maintenance worker. It was a natural progression to move into the prison officer role.

“Ex-forces people tend to be really driven, and enjoy discipline and structure. I’d like to see more ex-military people working in the prison. They bring the life experience to the role that really helps when it comes to managing the prisoners.”

Veterans who opt into the Government’s Great Place to Work for Veterans scheme and meet the minimum criteria will secure an interview for most externally advertised vacancies across the Civil Service. Around 550 Veterans secured jobs in the Ministry of Justice between January 2023 and March 2024 through the scheme.

Prison staff at HMP Gartree and across the country are doing an extraordinary job in challenging conditions. They will play a crucial role in supporting the prison system to make prisons safer and protect the public. You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. Prisons in the East of England are looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making.

Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding new career can apply or find out more by visiting Prison and Probation Jobs.