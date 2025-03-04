Market Harborough sax workshop draws record numbers

A saxophone workshop organised by Market Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra last weekend attracted a record 28 saxophonists, who came from as far afield as Kent to play and learn from professional saxophonist Alastair Penman.

This is the fifth open workshop run by Phoenix, and the group was delighted to welcome Alastair and 19 guest saxophonists to join nine Phoenix members for the event, which was held at Church Langton Community Hall on 2 March.

The gathered ensemble included six different types of saxophone, from the tiny sopranino, through the more commonly seen soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, to the giant contrabass sax.

The musicians played through eight pieces of music including some original compositions from Alastair, who is professor of music at the Guildhall School of Music and enjoys a busy career as a saxophonist, clarinettist, composer and educator. Throughout the day, Alastair also gave valuable tips and advice on different elements of ensemble playing and saxophone technique including sound production, intonation, tonguing and embouchure.

Sax workshop with Alastair Penman - tenors and altos

Alastair Penman said: “It was fantastic to work with such a large, enthusiastic and talented group of saxophonists in the biggest saxophone ensemble I’ve had the pleasure of directing! Thank you to Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra for organising a wonderful event, and for keeping saxophone playing going strong in Leicestershire!”

For more information about the orchestra, see http://phoenixsax.org.uk