Market Harborough Historical Society - May Meeting
A large attendance welcomed Professor Elizabeth Hurren as their Speaker on May 8th on the subject of: Landscapes of punishment in the Countryside: The Golden age of the Gibbet.
Elizabeth is a social historian at Leicester University and gave a very interesting and enlightening talk about this post-mortem punishment and highlighted some of its more popular superstitions.
The Gibbet was reserved for the worst enemies of the 18th and 19th century that committed treason, murder, piracy or robbed the taxman or Royal Mail, and could attract large crowds to observe the punishment.
The meeting will take place on May 8th, at the Methodist Church, Northampton Road, Market Harborough at 7.30pm.
Non members are welcome to attend at a cost of £4.
Further details can be found on the Historical Society website: www.marketharboroughhistoricalsociety.org.