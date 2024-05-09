Market Harborough Historical Society - May Meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large attendance welcomed Professor Elizabeth Hurren as their Speaker on May 8th on the subject of: Landscapes of punishment in the Countryside: The Golden age of the Gibbet.

Elizabeth is a social historian at Leicester University and gave a very interesting and enlightening talk about this post-mortem punishment and highlighted some of its more popular superstitions.

The Gibbet was reserved for the worst enemies of the 18th and 19th century that committed treason, murder, piracy or robbed the taxman or Royal Mail, and could attract large crowds to observe the punishment.

Non members are welcome to attend at a cost of £4.