Mango to roll into Leicester 2025

Mango hoarding went up earlier this week.

Highcross Leicester has announced that Spanish fashion giant, Mango, will join its line up ahead of Summer 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanning 8,400sq ft, the new store, which will be located on the upper mall between All Saints and Breitling, will offer shoppers the latest trends in women’s and men’s fashion, as well as children and teens.

The retailer will join Highcross’ current fashion offering, which already includes the likes of Zara, H&M and River Island, and its selection of sought-after home accessories will also see it complement existing brands like Next, Flying Tiger and John Lewis & Partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mango, which first appeared in the centre back in 2009, is just the latest big name brand to join Highcross in the last six months, following the opening of three new retailers, including Castore, Sunglass Hut and Card Factory.

Its Summer arrival is said to be just the start of Michelle Menezes’ wider plans for the shopping and leisure destination over the next 12-months, as the Centre Director notes:

“I'm thrilled to announce that Mango will be joining Highcross later this year. Earlier this year, I made a commitment to our shoppers that we would focus on two key areas - creating an exciting, modern space and bringing in the brands they know and love. And while we're just beginning to unveil our plans for the year, it's fantastic to start by welcoming an extremely popular brand like Mango which is set to open ahead of Summer.”

For further information about Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.