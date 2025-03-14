Local students delighted by digger visit and construction competition

As part of British Science Week (7-16 March 2025), local students were delighted by a programme of events arranged by Davidsons Homes and DTC Construction to support them in their celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths.

Foundation and Year One pupils from Meadowdale Primary School were excited to watch a digger in action and then take turns sitting inside and pretending they were part of the building industry. All the children were also given their very own high-vis jacket and hard hat, with many going on to say they want to work within construction when they are older.

Year Five and Six children were set a challenge to design a development of their own, after being given a talk about all the key components and design processes that must be taken into consideration when creating a new community. The children were all also given a PE drawstring bag, offering them a small memento of their exciting afternoon.

The digger was driven from the Davidsons Homes at Little Bowden development, just a short distance from Meadowdale Primary School. Davidsons Homes is also building at its Lubenham View and Wellington Place developments in Market Harborough, with all three sites providing a wide variety of different homes in great locations for buyers to choose from.

Davidsons Homes and DTC Construction at Meadowdale Primary School

Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes South, said: “British Science Week offers us the perfect opportunity to introduce children to the wonderful world of construction, giving them a first glimpse at an industry with a wealth of different jobs and career paths.

“We hope that this one day encourages them to consider working within the construction industry, but more than that we hope that the children thoroughly enjoyed the schedule of events we provided for them. Thank you to Meadowdale Primary School and DTC Construction for their help in making this happen.”

Darren Coyne, Managing Director of DTC Construction, was instrumental in providing a digger for the morning session. Jack Aldred, long-term machine operative for the company, visited the school on DTC’s Construction’s behalf. He has supported the campaign for three years in a row and gave the children a demonstration of the digger.

Darren said: “This is the third year in a row that we’ve supported British Science Week and tried to give some Market Harborough students an insight into life on a building site. Huge thanks to Jack for helping out once again – he’s a natural as he is a father to a young son himself.

Davidsons Homes and DTC Construction at Meadowdale Primary School

“It was an absolute delight to see their excited faces and we hope that they enjoyed their time learning more about the industry and trying their hand at being a builder for the day!”

Liz Martin, Head Teacher at Meadowdale Primary School said, “We’d like to extend our thanks to Davidsons for such a brilliant day. The children in Foundation and Year 1 loved the digger visit, we had so many excited faces; while the children in Years 5 and 6 really enjoyed the challenge of designing their own development.

“At Meadowdale we believe in bringing learning to life for our pupils and allowing them to see the link between what they learn in the classroom and the real world. Today was a wonderful example of this – thank you again to Davidsons and DTC Construction.”

For more information on Davidsons Homes, visit davidsonshomes.co.uk. For more information on DTC Construction visit dtcconstruction.co.uk.