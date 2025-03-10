Local MPs support plan to relink Northampton, Kettering and Market Harborough by rail

Fast, direct and regular trains should once again link Northampton with Leicestershire and the East Midlands, according to a growing group of supporters and campaigners.

By reopening the stretch of railway between Market Harborough and Northampton, known as N2MH, journeys would be made speedier, cleaner and greener, taking vehicles off the area’s congested roads.

“The change to people’s journeys would be huge,” says Professor Andrew Williams, who is leading the campaign.

“Imagine going from Northampton to Leicester in under 34 minutes. At the moment it takes more than 100 minutes by rail and passengers need to change twice. The journey by road is hardly any better, especially during rush hour.

Neil O’Brien MP for Harborough, Oadby & Wigston with his Rebuild Northampton-MH Rail Link N2MH t-shirt

"Frankly, it's unacceptable for a journey of only 31 miles between major urban centres. Northampton loses out economically, socially and environmentally.”

The team of campaigners reference a report made by Network Rail in 2020 on reopening the line.

Professor Williams states: “It was hugely encouraging - with a full reopening being possible and a 34 minute Northampton to Leicester journey time given. N2MH aligns with so many regional and national aims and policies, such as Invest 2035. Unfortunately, there were many omissions and a more in-depth study is needed to move the scheme forward.”

The team are demanding a full economic analysis of the economic benefits to Northamptonshire, East Midlands region and nationally and a complete assessment of environmental and wellbeing benefits for Market Harborough, Kettering and Northampton.

MP Mike Reader for Northampton South admires his Rebuild Northampton-MH Rail Link N2MH t-shirt (right) with N2MH campaigner Dr Andrew Williams (left)

Regional MPs have joined sustainable transport campaigners in calling for a full investigation into the reopening of the link, which was in use until 1981.

Mike Reader, MP for Northampton South, said: “I support the campaign for an updated and completed assessment to reopening N2MH. If we are to unlock growth and opportunity in Northampton, every avenue must be explored, including the N2MH development."

The railway’s route is largely intact having been saved from development thanks to the Brampton Valley Way cycle and walking path, which makes use of the course of the closed line.

Enthusiast-run Northampton and Lamport Heritage Railway have also restored a short section of the track to run trains for visitors.

Professor Williams commented: “We want to see a new and complete environmental, ecological and engineering study, making sure these important local amenities can coexist, and even be enhanced, alongside a reopened transport link fit for the 21st century.”

The rerailing scheme will rely on a new junction with the Midland Main Line, just south-east of Market Harborough, where trains from Northampton will be able to go north into Leicestershire or turn south towards Kettering and Corby.

“Travellers within Northamptonshire would benefit hugely from N2MH,” adds Professor Williams. “Everything points to a Northampton to Kettering journey taking less than 18 minutes - currently it’s nearly two hours by rail and an hour-and-a-quarter by bus. They’re only 14 miles apart!

"I foresee additional health benefits too -by linking Leceister, Northampton and Kettering, whose hospitals are under a single Trust, Northamptonshire patients without access to cars will no longer be so socially disadvantaged and inconvenienced in attending hospital appointments.”

Campaigners for the reopening of the line have created a short video to explain the scheme in more detail. It’s being shared on social media and at: brtarail.com/n2mh

New proposals made in February by government advisers England’s Economic Heartlands for a new railway from west London’s Old Oak Common to Northampton mean that N2MH’s potential benefits could be even greater, say campaigners.

Organising the campaign is the British Regional Transport Association, who advocate for sustainable transport. They’re urging local people to get involved.

Richard Pill, leading BRTA emphasised: "We need our MPs and councillors to hear how this rail link would transform people’s lives - the potential impacts on location, employment, leisure and education choices - how it would inspire less reliance on road travel.”

The team have created a simple guide to writing to MPs and councillors at brtarail.com/n2mh