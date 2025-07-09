Leicestershire online toy retailer launches partnership with children’s hospice

A Leicestershire-based online toy and gift store is joining forces with an award-winning global toy brand to raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

At the end of June, The Kid Collective, based in Market Harborough, will launch a charity partnership with Rainbows.

To kick off the partnership, The Kid Collective will work with CONNETIX to raise funds for the charity which provides care and support to hundreds of babies, children and young people with life-limiting and terminal illness across the East Midlands.

For every CONNETIX product in its Rainbow range that is sold by The Kid Collective through their online store, both companies will donate 50p.

Melanie Bodaly, Rainbows, Laura Davies, Founder & CEO of The Kid Collective, Heather Barclay UK National and Key Accounts Manager, CONNETIX & Charis Patel, Marketing Manager, The Kid Collective

Laura Davies, Founder of The Kid Collective, said: “When Rainbows approached us, we were genuinely moved. Their compassion, dedication and the impact they have on families is nothing short of inspiring. This partnership is a way for us to give back, to honour the magic of childhood in all its forms, and to make a meaningful difference through the support of our customers. We’re incredibly proud to stand alongside Rainbows.”

Charis Patel, Brand and Content Marketing Manager at The Kid Collective, added: “At The Kid Collective we’re all about celebrating childhood through joyful, imaginative play, and Rainbows brings that same sense of wonder and care into the most challenging circumstances. On a personal note, I know how important and impactful places like Rainbows can be to families going through incredibly difficult times, so I feel hugely proud of this partnership.”

Alongside this collaboration with CONNETIX, The Kid Collective also have lots of other exciting plans for the future to develop this partnership with Rainbows even further and make an even bigger impact on local families.

Melanie Bodaly, Partnership Development and Events Manager at Rainbows, said: “Partnerships like this make such a difference to Rainbows. Our extraordinary Play Specialists bring the fun to babies, children, and young people with serious or terminal conditions, tailoring activities to each child’s unique abilities and personality. They can bring the magic of play to children with limited physical and cognitive abilities. They balance complex medical needs every day find the time to make that mess, giggle and create lasting memories.

“At Rainbows, we feel deeply aligned with The Kid Collective, not only in the families we support and work with, but also in our shared values around the importance of providing inclusive play for all.

“We need to raise £8.5million this year and only 13 percent of our costs are statutory funded. So, to have the support of organisations like The Kid Collective and CONNETIX is truly incredible, not only for donations raised but also for what their products bring to children. We look forward to working together.”

Heather Barclay, National and Key Accounts Manager at CONNETIX, said: “We’re honoured to be partnering with The Kid Collective in support of the wonderful work that Rainbows do with children and families. At CONNETIX, our mission has always been to spark joy, inspire imagination and bring families together through play. Being a part of this partnership allows us to help make a meaningful difference with every pack sold directly supporting the important work the team at Rainbows is doing. It’s a perfect match of colour, creativity, and compassion.”

To get involved and support Rainbows, visit www.thekidcollective.co.uk