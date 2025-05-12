Leicestershire housebuilder makes a splash with £500 youth theatre donation

Growing housebuilder Allison Homes East Midlands has donated £500 to an amateur youth theatre group in Shepshed, helping them to host a production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Act One formed in 1996 and caters for young people in the community, aged 10 to 18 years old. The group specialises in musical theatre and performs two shows each year, including a major musical and a fully staged concert.

This May, from Thursday 15th to Saturday 17th, Act One are performing Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Iveshead Theatre in Shepshed.

Act 1 Theatre rehersal

Allison Homes East Midlands’ donation will support ongoing production costs. This contribution follows the housebuilder’s acquisition of land in Shepshed last year, where plans are underway to deliver 53 new homes.

Natalie Savage, Fundraising Co-Ordinator at Act One, said: “The generous contribution from Allison Homes will help bring our production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid to life and allow us to continue offering young people the opportunity to perform, while developing their skills and confidence. We are incredibly grateful for the support—it truly makes a difference.”

Amy Gormley, Head of Sales at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “We are very proud to have donated £500 to Act One, and it was a pleasure to meet with the performers during one of their recent rehearsals. Their performance already looks fantastic, and we wish everyone involved the best of luck for their shows in May.

“As a newly established region for Allison Homes, we are very excited to be introducing ourselves to the local communities where we are operating and to be supporting charities and groups such as Act One. We’re looking forward to building new relationships in the Shepshed area and offering any assistance we can in the community.”

Act 1 Theatre accepting the donation from Allison Homes

To find out more about Act One, visit act-one.co.uk/. Tickets for the production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid are now available and can be purchased at www.ticketsource.co.uk/act-one.

As well as providing new homes in Shepshed, Allison Homes East Midlands will soon be delivering a development in Stanton-under-Bardon called St Mary’s Chase, and has also acquired land in the Leicestershire villages of Anstey and Rearsby.