Leicestershire homebuilder helps love for gardening bloom with primary school donation

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated gardening kits to a primary school in Lutterworth, to celebrate National Children’s Gardening Week, running from Saturday 25th May to Sunday 2nd June.

John Wycliffe Primary School, which is just under one mile away from Mulberry Homes’ Kingsbury Park development, received four gardening kits.

Imogen Baynes, Teacher at John Wycliffe Primary School, said: “National Children’s Gardening Week is a fun and engaging way for us to inspire a love of gardening amongst our pupils. The kits from Mulberry Homes will be a great help in us teaching the children new skills.”

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have supported John Wycliffe Primary School this National Children’s Gardening Week. With our donation, we hope to encourage a love of gardening amongst the school children, and we look forward to seeing what incredible flowers and plants they grow.”

Kingsbury Park is a stunning development of two, three and four-bedroom homes. To find out more, visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/kingsbury-park/overview/ or call 0333 121 1030.